U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 155 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 4.830 million bpd last week, down by 719 thousand bpd from 5.549 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq doubled to 155 thousand bpd. Average daily imports from Iraq amounted to 71 bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.153 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 763 and 328 thousand bpd, respectively. Imports from Brasil amounted to 148 thousand bpd, three thousand bpd above Ecuador.

Nigeria and Columbia exported 89 and 49 thousand bpd to US.