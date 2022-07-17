U.S. crude imports from Iraq slumped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 302 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.957 million bpd last week, up by 55 thousand bpd from 5.902 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq declined to 302 thousand bpd, 44 thousand bpd from 362 thousand bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.827 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia and Mexico with 634 and 310 thousand bpd, respectively.

Columbia and Ecuador supplied the U.S. with 213 and 149 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Brazil amounted to 143 thousand bpd only. Imports from Nigeria amounted to 79 thousand bpd during the same period.