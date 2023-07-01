U.S. Sees Sizable Surge in Iraqi Oil Imports; Canadian Crude Maintains Dominance

Shafaq News/ U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported a dramatic upswing in its weekly crude oil imports from Iraq, with the volumes doubling over the last week.

According to EIA's compiled data, the average daily import of crude oil from nine primary exporting nations surged to 5.709 million barrels. This represents an increase of 137,000 barrels from the daily average of 5.572 million barrels noted the week prior.

The United States imported an average of 216,000 barrels per day from Iraq last week, marking an increase of 114,000 barrels per day from the previous week's relatively modest average of 102,000 barrels per day.

Canada, a key trade partner, held the leading position in the list of top suppliers, delivering a hefty daily average of 3.776 million barrels. Mexico, another North American ally, followed suit with a robust daily average output of 758,000 barrels.

Saudi Arabia, an influential OPEC member and long-time supplier of crude to the U.S., maintained steady shipments, averaging 460,000 barrels per day. The South American country of Colombia also featured prominently in the supply chain, with a consistent delivery averaging 222,000 barrels per day.

Nigeria maintained a steady supply of 96,000 barrels per day, while Brazil and Ecuador provided daily averages of 71,000 and 67,000 barrels respectively. Libya, despite its ongoing political turmoil, managed to ship an average of 43,000 barrels per day to the United States.