U.S. Dollar edges up against the dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The U.S. dollar exchange transactions edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

According to a report by Shafaq News Agency, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 156,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, marking a significant increase compared to rates recorded yesterday of 154,300 dinars per 100 dollars.

In the local currency exchange markets in Baghdad, the selling price of the U.S. dollar reached 157,500 dinars, while the buying prices reached 155,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock exchange also aldo climbed. The selling price reached 156,300 dinars, while the buying price reached 156,250 dinars per 100 US dollars.