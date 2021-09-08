Two shipments of Iraqi oil arrive in Lebanon next week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-08T16:26:46+0000

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water announced today that an Emirati company had received a shipment of Iraqi oil to be refined and sent to Lebanon soon. The Lebanese General Directorate of Oil said in a statement that the first shipment will probably arrive in Lebanon, to be received by the UAE National Company ENOC. "Iraqi oil will not reach Lebanon directly. The Emirati company has received 84,000 tons of oil from Iraq, and will replace them with two shipments that will go straight to the Electricité du Liban." The statement explained that the two shipments carry 30,000 tons of grade B fuel and 33,000 tons of gas oil, and will arrive in Beirut next week. It is worth noting that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, announced last December, an agreement to supply Lebanon with fuel for power generation during 2021, according to the prices of the international bulletin.

