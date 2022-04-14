Report
Lebanese army dismantles a network stealing Iraqi oil
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-04-14T12:54:51+0000
Shafaq News / The Lebanese army dismantled a network that steals Iraqi oil on Thursday.
The army said in a statement today that two civilians were arrested in Akkar, on charges of stealing Iraqi oil from the pipeline extended from Iraq to Lebanon.
