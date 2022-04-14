Lebanese army dismantles a network stealing Iraqi oil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-14T12:54:51+0000

Shafaq News / The Lebanese army dismantled a network that steals Iraqi oil on Thursday. The army said in a statement today that two civilians were arrested in Akkar, on charges of stealing Iraqi oil from the pipeline extended from Iraq to Lebanon.

related

Two shipments of Iraqi oil arrive in Lebanon next week

Date: 2021-09-08 16:26:46

US imports of Iraqi crudes declined last week, EIA said

Date: 2021-11-14 06:42:59

Forbes: resorting to Iraq is not the ideal solution for Lebanon

Date: 2020-07-28 10:59:48

Financial "Tsunami" ravages the currencies of Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran: four models of financial meltdown

Date: 2021-12-20 06:52:50

India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-05-03 08:43:29

Appetite for Iraqi oil grows as buyers shun Russia

Date: 2022-03-05 07:52:49

Iraq sends a million liters of Fuel to Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-16 11:27:16

Iraq and Lebanon conclude an industrial agreement

Date: 2022-01-09 11:45:46