Turkish exports to Iraq drop 26.5% in May

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Turkiye's exports to Iraq fell to $821.3 million in May 2026 from $1.118 billion a year earlier, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Tuesday.

The year-on-year decline reached 26.5%, while Iraq's share of Turkiye's total exports slipped from 4.5% to 3.7%. During the first five months of 2026, Turkish exports to Iraq totaled $3.977 billion, compared with $4.870 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, marking an overall decline of 18.3%.

Despite the slowdown, Iraq retained its position as Turkiye's seventh-largest export destination, ranking behind Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and France.