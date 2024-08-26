Toyota leads Iraq's auto market, records 59% sales surge in H1 2024

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Japanese automaker Toyota emerged as the leading brand in Iraq's car market during the first half of 2024, according to a report released by "Focus 2 Move," a company specializing in automotive market data.

The report revealed that car sales in Iraq reached 11,022 units in June alone. Sales for the year's first half totaled 69,072 vehicles, marking a 36% increase compared to the same period last year.

Toyota led the market with 19,926 vehicles sold, reflecting a 59.2% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Kia followed in second place with 17,986 units sold, a modest rise of 4.2%. Hyundai secured the third position with 7,980 vehicles sold, representing a 21.3% increase. MG ranked fourth with 5,519 units sold, up by 30.4%, while Suzuki came in fifth with 2,813 vehicles sold. Chevrolet followed in sixth place with 2,286 units.

Great Wall Motors showed the most significant growth, taking the seventh spot with 1,381 vehicles sold, an impressive 85.1% increase.

Chinese automaker Changan ranked eighth with 1,335 vehicles sold, though it experienced a 6.3% decline. Chery fell three spots to ninth place, dropping sales 41.1% to 797 units. BAIC closed out the top ten with 787 new registrations, marking an 80.9% rise.