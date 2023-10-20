Toyota Iraq hosts 5th National Skills Contest

Shafaq News / Toyota Iraq organized its fifth annual National Skills Contest yesterday. Thursday. The event, hosted in Erbil, brought together adept individuals from pivotal departments including the general department for spare parts of Toyota and Hino, the service department, customer relations department, and the sales department for Toyota.

The primary aim of this competition was to enrich the comprehensive technical and professional skills of Toyota representatives and frontline workers. This initiative is intricately designed not only to enhance knowledge and skills among dealers but also to instill character traits in line with the guiding philosophy of the company: "Always Better Cars, Always Better Service, Always Better Dealers."

Toyota Iraq's comprehensive strategy aims to uplift the skills and development of its employees within the Iraqi landscape. These efforts play a pivotal role in the company's overarching vision, rooted in the pursuit of spreading happiness and deriving joy from delivering high-quality products.

The champions emerging from the Toyota Iraq National Skills Contest will attain the esteemed membership status in the Toyota International Customer Service Champions Association. Their names will find a prominent place at Toyota Motors Corporation in Japan.

Additionally, the HINO National Champions will have the opportunity to participate in the HINO 3S Regional Skills Competition in the Middle East, where they will compete with counterparts from neighboring countries. Toyota Motors will reward the regional competition winners across various fields.