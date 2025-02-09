Lexus ad at Iraqi site draws fire, Toyota responds

Shafaq News/ Toyota Iraq stated on Sunday clarifying the filming of a Lexus car commercial at an archaeological site in Iraq, emphasizing its commitment to preserving Iraq's heritage and highlighting its glorious history.

The company explained that filming the ad at the ancient site was intended to highlight Iraq's cultural and historical legacy, blending it with modernity to promote cultural tourism. It added that "this approach is a national responsibility that should be supported by all companies in the country."

The statement noted that upon arriving at the filming location, the production team found no responsible authorities securing the site, nor any fences or guiding signs. It was also mentioned that "the site had previously seen visits from families enjoying the area."

Toyota emphasized that "the car was not parked near the historical stone structure, and it was the professionalism of the filming that made it appear closer."

The company reiterated that all its departments, staff, and agents respect Iraqi heritage and are committed to preserving it as an integral part of the country's history and cultural identity. The company also confirmed that the photos had been removed from the official "Lexus Iraq" pages.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bex Briefkani, Director of the Duhok Antiquities Department, announced on Saturday that an official complaint had been filed with the public prosecutor's office in the Duhok and Shikhan courts against Lexus.

The complaint concerns the illegal entry of one of their new vehicles into the archaeological site in Shikhan for commercial filming purposes.