US Dollar exchange rates rise against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar rose in the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded 144,250 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning, compared to 142,900 dinars yesterday.

Exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also saw an increase in buying and selling prices, with the selling price reaching 145,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and the purchase price reaching 143,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the selling price of the dollar reached 144,700 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price reached 144,600 dinars against 100 dollars.