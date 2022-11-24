Report

The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for October 2022

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-24T09:55:27+0000
The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for October 2022

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Thursday, the final statistics on oil exports for October.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaled 104,831,120 bpd at 2,417,893 thousand dollars.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 102,070,427 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,417,893 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 88.539 dollars.

• Iraq exported oil with 34 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya and Al-Awamat oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

