The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for August 2022

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-29T08:00:03+0000
The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for August 2022

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Thursday, the final statistics on oil exports for August.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaled 101,859,528 bpd at 9,688,903 thousand dollars.

• The total crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 100,760,000 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 1,109,628 barrels.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 95.120 dollars.

• Iraq exported oil with 32 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya and Al-Awamat oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

