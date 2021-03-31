Report

The Dollar's rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-31T07:26:14+0000
The Dollar's rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil
Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates surged in the Iraqi market.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 145750 Iraqi dinars, compared to 145100 dinars on Thursday, earlier this week.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 146250 and 145250 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar price also climbed, as the selling price reached 145,800 dinars, while the purchase price amounted to 145,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

