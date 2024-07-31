Sudan’s Abdel-Fattah Burhan survives a drone strike
Shafaq News/ Sudan’s military said its top
commander, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, survived a drone attack on a military
graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east.
The military stated that the attack by two
drones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after the ceremony had
concluded.
“Military chief Burhan, who was attending, was
not hurt,” according to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim from the military spokesman’s
office.
Sudan has been torn by war for more than a year
between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support
Forces. With fighting in the capital, Khartoum, the military and government
leadership largely operate out of eastern Sudan near the Red Sea coast.