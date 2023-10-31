Stable Basra crudes prices amid global oil market volatility

Stable Basra crudes prices amid global oil market volatility
2023-10-31T07:18:47+00:00

Shafaq News / Prices of Basra Heavy and intermediate crudes remained stable on Tuesday, in line with the global increase in oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude oil stabilized at $86.06, while Basra intermediate crude oil also remained stable at $89.20.

Global oil prices rose after dropping more than three percent in the previous session, as concerns about supply disruptions from conflicts in the Middle East outweighed weak Chinese data.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon