Stable Basra crudes prices amid global oil market volatility
2023-10-31T07:18:47+00:00
Shafaq News / Prices of Basra Heavy and intermediate crudes remained stable on Tuesday, in line with the global increase in oil prices.
Basra Heavy crude oil stabilized at $86.06, while Basra intermediate crude oil also remained stable at $89.20.
Global oil prices rose after dropping more than three percent in the previous session, as concerns about supply disruptions from conflicts in the Middle East outweighed weak Chinese data.