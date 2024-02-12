Slight increase in dollar exchange rates in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar slightly increased on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, upon the stock exchange closure.

According to our correspondent, the dollar's prices rose with the closure of Baghdad's main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, reaching 152,400 IQD per $100, compared to 152,250 IQD per $100 earlier in the day.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 153,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 151,250 IQD per $100.