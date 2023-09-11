Slight increase in US Dollar exchange rates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar experienced a "slight increase" in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar's prices increased with the opening of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad to reach 154,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 154,000 dinars on Sunday morning.

Our correspondent also noted that selling prices in currency exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 155,000 dinars, while the buying price was 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar's prices also increased, with the selling price at 154,850 dinars and the buying price at 154,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.