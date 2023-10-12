Slight increase in Basra heavy and intermediate crudes

Shafaq News / Despite a global decline in oil prices, Basra's heavy and intermediate crude oil prices saw a marginal uptick on Thursday. The price of Basra Heavy crude rose by 0.74 dollars, reaching 84.55 dollars, while Basra intermediate crude prices increased by 0.84 dollars, reaching 87.70 dollars.
This increase occurred amidst the backdrop of falling global oil prices, attributed to larger-than-expected increases in crude oil and gasoline inventories in the United States, coupled with diminishing concerns about supply disruptions.