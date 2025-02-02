S. Korea imports over 97M barrels of Iraqi oil in 2024

Shafaq News/ The Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) announced, on Sunday, that South Korea imported approximately 97 million barrels of crude oil from Iraq in 2024.

Saudi Arabia remained the top oil supplier to South Korea, exporting 343.285 million barrels, followed by the United States with 168.432 million barrels and the United Arab Emirates with 140.641 million barrels.

Iraq ranked fourth among oil exporters to South Korea, supplying 96.705 million barrels—marking a 6.8% increase from the previous year's 90.514 million barrels. Kuwait followed in fifth place with 92.084 million barrels, while Qatar ranked sixth with 57.055 million barrels.