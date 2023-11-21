Rise in Dollar prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News's correspondent reported that the dollar prices increased as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, reaching 158,150 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 157,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices in exchange shops within the local markets in Baghdad escalated, with the selling rate reaching 159,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying rate stood at 157,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar witnessed an increase in exchange shops, with the selling price at 158,100 dinars per dollar and the buying price at 158,000 dinars for 100 dollars.