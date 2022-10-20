Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug +2.5% on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers shrugged more than 2.5% on Thursday, pressured by the downtrend of global benchmarks.

Basra's heavy crude price to Asian markets slid by $2.48, or 2.79%, settling $86.44. The intermediate crude of Basra dropped to $81.14 after losing $2.48, or 2.97%.

Oil prices have rallied since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to reduce its production target by roughly 2 million barrels a day - though that is expected to only include about 1 million barrels of actual output declines.