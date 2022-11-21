Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug +1.5% 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-21T06:43:47+0000
Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug +1.5% 

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers shrugged more than 1.5% on Monday, pressured by the downtrend of global benchmarks.

Basra's heavy crude price to Asian markets slid by $1.54, or 1.90%, settling $79.32. The intermediate crude of Basra dropped to $84.97 after losing $1.54, or 1.78%.

Oil prices dropped to near two-month lows on Monday, sliding around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices.

Brent crude futures for January had slipped 87 cents, or 1%, to $86.75 a barrel by 0436 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.21 a barrel, down 87 cents or 1.1%, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday. The more active January contract last fell 69 cents or 0.9% to $79.42 a barrel.

related

Basra crude prices to Asian markets climb on Tuesday

Date: 2022-08-23 12:46:53
Basra crude prices to Asian markets climb on Tuesday

Basra crudes rebounds amid geopolitical risks

Date: 2022-09-22 11:08:22
Basra crudes rebounds amid geopolitical risks

Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug +5$ on Tuesday

Date: 2022-09-27 10:05:59
Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug +5$ on Tuesday

Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug +2.5% on Thursday

Date: 2022-10-20 11:43:49
Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug +2.5% on Thursday

Basra crudes hold steady amid fluctuating market

Date: 2022-10-25 11:52:44
Basra crudes hold steady amid fluctuating market

Basra crudes close higher amid rising International crude prices

Date: 2021-04-24 08:31:02
Basra crudes close higher amid rising International crude prices

S. Korean nd Chinese refineds overlook Basra crudes for cheaper U.S. sour crudes

Date: 2021-08-15 10:17:56
S. Korean nd Chinese refineds overlook Basra crudes for cheaper U.S. sour crudes

Basra crudes drop today

Date: 2021-11-03 14:18:24
Basra crudes drop today