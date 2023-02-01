Prices of Basra crudes shrug on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers shrugged on Wednesday pressured by the downtrend of global benchmarks.
Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets slid by $1.59, or %1.95, settling at $79.83. The heavy crude of Basra dropped to $74.28 after losing $1.59, or 2.10%.
Oil prices remained relatively stable after OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy while the market awaits a U.S. interest rate decision and data on U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles later on Wednesday.
Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.1%, at $85.33 a barrel by 1419 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.00.
Ministers from the OPEC+ producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia kept their output policy unchanged at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.