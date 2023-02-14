Prices of Basra crudes climb on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers rose on Tuesday.

Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets increased by $1.62, or 2.04%, settling at $81.54. The heavy crude of Basra rose to $75.79 after gaining $1.63, or 2.20%.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed.

Brent crude futures fell by 70 cents, or 0.81%, to $85.91 per barrel by 0256 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell by 93 cents, or 1.16%, to $79.21 per barrel.