Precious metals surge to records as investors flee US assets

Gold notched another record high on Friday, ​while silver and platinum also extended gains to hit all-time peaks, ‌powered by diminishing confidence in U.S. assets on account of geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $4,957.10 per ounce, as of 0536 GMT, after scaling a record $4,966.59 earlier in the day.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery added 0.9% to $4,958.30 per ounce.

"Faith in the U.S. and ‌its assets have been shaken, maybe permanently, and this is driving ​money into precious metals. So the word rupture has been thrown around. I don't think that's an exaggeration," said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com.

The ‍dollar index hovered near a more than two-week low on Friday, having fallen 1% in the course of the week, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for overseas buyers, while Wall Street's main ⁠indexes saw a sharp sell-off earlier in the week as investors were spooked by ‍fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump on the EU, before recovering.

EU leaders heaved a ‌sigh of ‌relief over Trump's U-turn on Greenland as they met for an emergency summit in Brussels late on Thursday while issuing a warning that they were ready to act if Trump threatens them again.

The U.S. president for his part said he had ⁠secured total and permanent ⁠U.S. access to ​Greenland in a deal with NATO.

The details of any agreement remain unclear and Denmark insisted its sovereignty over the island isn't up for discussion.

Spot silver surged 2.8% to $98.87 an ounce, after ‍hitting a record high of $99.34 earlier.

"The underlying story to silver is one about the outperformance of silver versus gold and its industrial applications," Rodda added.

Markets anticipate the Fed will deliver two quarter-percentage ​point rate cuts in the latter half of ‍2026, raising non-yielding gold's appeal. FEDWATCH

Spot platinum gained 0.8% to $2,650.90 per ounce after hitting a record $2,684.43 earlier, while palladium ​lost 0.6% to $1,908.02.

