Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PRECIOUS Gold eases in range-bound trade on caution ahead of U.S. jobs data

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-03T09:20:01+0000
PRECIOUS Gold eases in range-bound trade on caution ahead of U.S. jobs data

Shafaq News/ Gold prices eased on Tuesday, moving in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines focusing on key U.S. jobs data due later this week, a key clue to the future policy stance of the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,810.92 per ounce by 0609 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,813.70.

"There's a lot of spare capacity in the labour market... If there's the sense that the Fed will continue to keep policy settings accommodative (in the) medium to longer term, that's a really good dynamic for gold prices, especially if we see inflation expectations remain relatively elevated," said Kyle Rhoda, an analyst at IG Market.

Large stimulus measures tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the central bank could start to reduce its support by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects. 

The failure of gold to hold gains in the face of even modest dollar strength and falling yields is disappointing, but as long $1.790.00 an ounce holds on a closing basis, gold's medium-term perspective still looks constructive, Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA said in a note.

The dollar was on the back foot against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc during Asia hours.

On the technical front, spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,802-$1,822, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.2% to 1,029.71 tonnes on Monday.

Silver fell 0.5% to $25.31 per ounce, palladium edged 0.3% higher to $2,682.32, while platinum eased 0.3% to $1,054.22.

Source: Reuters

related

Gold prices rise after Biden's win

Date: 2020-11-09 08:21:21
Gold prices rise after Biden's win

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firm dollar, mixed Fed signals; focus on U.S. data

Date: 2021-06-24 07:48:13
PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firm dollar, mixed Fed signals; focus on U.S. data

Gold subdued as investors await policy cues from Fed meeting

Date: 2021-07-27 09:49:08
Gold subdued as investors await policy cues from Fed meeting

Iraq sold 100 kilograms of gold

Date: 2021-08-01 06:58:37
Iraq sold 100 kilograms of gold

Gold gains after Capitol siege and slow COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

Date: 2021-01-12 09:53:19
Gold gains after Capitol siege and slow COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

Currencies, Gold and Oil prices in the Iraqi Markets

Date: 2021-03-15 08:42:46
Currencies, Gold and Oil prices in the Iraqi Markets

Gold is on the rise again

Date: 2021-05-27 07:50:41
Gold is on the rise again

Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings

Date: 2020-09-09 08:54:56
Gold slips on robust dollar and anticipation of bank meetings