PM Al-Sudani discusses completion of West Qurna 2, Eridu fields with Lukoil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met a delegation from the Russian oil company Lukoil, and discussed the aspects of cooperation with the company and its ongoing projects in Iraq.

According to Al-Sudani’s media office, the PM received a briefing on the company’s operations in the West Qurna 2 and Eridu oil fields and the progress of the work.

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized that the government places a high priority on the development of the oil industry and Iraq’s production capacities. He stressed the importance of executing development projects to maximize revenues, particularly in transitioning to the production of petroleum derivatives and various petrochemicals, supported by Iraq’s strong and extensive oil sector infrastructure, especially in extraction,” as per the media office.