Overtaking KSA, Iraq's oil imports to the U.S. bounces this week

Shafaq News/ Surpassing Saudi Arabia, Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. this week increased by more than 2.5 folds compared to last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration1 (EIA) reported on Saturday.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imported 6,101,000 barrels per day (bpd) from nine suppliers this week, up by 948,000 bpd compared to last week (5,153,000 bpd).

This week's U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 480,000 bpd, 298 bpd above last week (182,000 bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.611 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Iraq with 797 and 480 thousand bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia is fourth with 359 bpd. Russia supplied the U.S. with 306 bpd.

U.S. oil imports from Nigeria and Ecuador amounted to 195 and 171 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia (144 thousand bpd) and Brazil (68 thousand bpd) were 8th and 9th this week.