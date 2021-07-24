Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Overtaking KSA, Iraq's oil imports to the U.S. bounces this week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-24T06:50:11+0000
Overtaking KSA, Iraq's oil imports to the U.S. bounces this week

Shafaq News/ Surpassing Saudi Arabia, Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. this week increased by more than 2.5 folds compared to last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration1 (EIA) reported on Saturday.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imported 6,101,000 barrels per day (bpd) from nine suppliers this week, up by 948,000 bpd compared to last week (5,153,000 bpd).

This week's U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 480,000 bpd, 298 bpd above last week (182,000 bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.611 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Iraq with 797 and 480 thousand bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia is fourth with 359 bpd. Russia supplied the U.S. with 306 bpd.

U.S. oil imports from Nigeria and Ecuador amounted to 195 and 171 thousand bpd, respectively. Columbia (144 thousand bpd) and Brazil (68 thousand bpd) were 8th and 9th this week.

related

Iraq to reduce 400,000 barrel from its oil production

Date: 2020-08-06 15:41:05
Iraq to reduce 400,000 barrel from its oil production

Iraq to export 3 types of oil for the first time in its history

Date: 2020-12-06 09:47:37
Iraq to export 3 types of oil for the first time in its history

Oil dips on demand worries despite surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks

Date: 2021-03-17 06:01:29
Oil dips on demand worries despite surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks

Iraq expects a "significant" reduction in "OPEC" oil production

Date: 2020-04-05 10:57:40
Iraq expects a "significant" reduction in "OPEC" oil production

Oil resumes climb on large U.S. oil stocks drawdown

Date: 2021-06-23 06:26:31
Oil resumes climb on large U.S. oil stocks drawdown

Oil prices rise on falling US dollar

Date: 2020-09-01 06:00:23
Oil prices rise on falling US dollar

Oil extends rally with Brent nearing $70 after stockpiles drop

Date: 2021-05-05 06:46:32
Oil extends rally with Brent nearing $70 after stockpiles drop

Oil climbs after OPEC+ maintains oil output cuts, U.S. stock draw

Date: 2021-02-04 06:17:06
Oil climbs after OPEC+ maintains oil output cuts, U.S. stock draw