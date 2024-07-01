Saudi Arabia discovers seven new oil and gas deposits in eastern province and Empty Quarter

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister announced on Monday the discovery of seven new oil and gas deposits in the Kingdom's Eastern Province and the Empty Quarter, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman disclosed that state oil giant Saudi Aramco had identified "two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs."

In the Eastern Province, the "Ladam" unconventional oil field was discovered after the Ladam-2 well yielded very light Arabian oil at a rate of 5,100 barrels per day, along with approximately 4.9 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Additionally, the "Al-Farouk" unconventional oil field was identified after the Al-Farouk-4 well-produced Arab ultra-light oil at a rate of 4,557 barrels per day, accompanied by about 3.79 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The "Unayzah B/C" reservoir was found in the "Mazalij" field, with Arab Light oil flowing from the Mazalij-62 well at a rate of 1,780 barrels per day and about 0.7 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

In the Empty Quarter, the "Al-Jahaq" field was discovered after natural gas flowed from the "Al-Arab-C" reservoir in the Al-Jahaq-1 well at a rate of 5.3 million standard cubic feet per day and from the "Al-Arab-D" reservoir in the same well at a rate of 1.1 million standard cubic feet per day.

The "Al-Katuf" field was also identified in the Empty Quarter, with natural gas flowing into the Al-Katuf-1 well at a rate of 7.6 million standard cubic feet per day, accompanied by about 40 barrels per day of condensate.

Furthermore, the "Hanifa" reservoir was discovered in the "Asikra" field after natural gas flowed in the Asikra-6 well at a rate of 4.9 million standard cubic feet per day. Additionally, natural gas flowed into the same well from the "Al-Fadhili" reservoir at a rate of 0.6 million standard cubic feet per day, along with about 100 barrels of condensate per day.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil producer, relies heavily on its oil sector, which constitutes about 42% of its gross domestic product. The Kingdom is also the largest exporter of crude oil, with an average daily export of 7.6 million barrels under normal conditions and the second-largest producer of crude oil, averaging 11.2 million barrels per day.