Iraq surpasses Saudi Arabia in oil exports to US

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday an increase in Iraq's oil exports to the United States during the past week.

According to data from the Administration, "the average US crude oil imports from nine main countries during the past week amounted to 4.490 million barrels per day (bpd), down by 1.711 million bpd from the previous week, which stood at 6.201 million bpd."

It added that "Iraq's oil exports to the US reached 206,000 bpd last week, an increase of 128,000 bpd from the previous week, which averaged 64,000 bpd."

The Administration noted that "the highest oil revenues for the US during the past week came from Canada at an average of 3.270 million bpd, followed by Mexico with an average of 356 million bpd. Oil revenues from Brazil averaged 266,000 bpd, followed by Nigeria at 199,000 bpd."