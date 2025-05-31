Older iPhones, Androids lose WhatsApp access

Shafaq News/ WhatsApp will stop working on several older smartphones beginning Sunday, June 1, according to Meta, the app’s parent company.

The update, initially planned for May 5, was postponed for several weeks before June 1 was confirmed as the final rollout date.

Starting Sunday, WhatsApp will only be compatible with iPhones running iOS 15.1 or later and Android devices operating on version 5.1 or newer. Affected models include the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. Some reports have also indicated that support may be discontinued for the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE.

These devices, however, can still receive updates up to iOS 15.8.4, which enables their continued access to WhatsApp as long as the software is kept up to date.

Support is expected to remain in place until a major system update is released, likely within the next one to two years.