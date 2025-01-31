WhatsApp calls on Israel to stop spying on journalists

Shafaq News/ A WhatsApp official on Friday urged the Israeli spyware company, Paragon Solutions, to cease targeting the data of users, including journalists and members of civil society organizations worldwide.

The official stated that WhatsApp, owned by Meta, sent a letter to the Israeli company demanding an end to these hacking operations, emphasizing that WhatsApp would continue to defend the right to private communication.

In an interview with Reuters, the official revealed that the company detected an attempted hack targeting around 90 of its users, though the identities and locations of the targets were not disclosed.

The targets included an unspecified number of civil society and media figures, but WhatsApp had "blocked" the intrusion attempt.

The official declined to discuss how WhatsApp verified that Paragon was responsible for the hack, confirming only that law enforcement and "sector partners" had been notified, without providing further details.

Paragon Solutions has not yet commented on the matter.