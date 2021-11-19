Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil slumps below $80 on resurgent European COVID fears

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-19T14:14:29+0000
Oil slumps below $80 on resurgent European COVID fears

Shafaq News/ Oil prices fell sharply on Friday towards $78 a barrel as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery while investors also weighed a potential release of crude reserves by major economies to cool prices.

Brent crude was down $2.78, or 3.42%, at $78.46 a barrel by 1300 GMT, its lowest since early October, after earlier rising to as high as $82.24, extending volatility seen on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery was down $2.61, or 3.3%, at $76.40 a barrel.

The WTI December contract expires on Friday and most trading activity has shifted to the January future, which was down 3.3% at $75.83 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI are set for a fourth week of declines.

Austria became the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the region that threatens to slow the recent months' economic recovery.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, warned it may also have to move to a full COVID-19 lockdown.

Brent has surged almost 60% this year as economies bounce back from the pandemic and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, have only raised output gradually.

"The (oil) market still remains fundamentally in a good position but lockdowns are now an obvious risk... if other countries follow Austria's lead," Craig Erlam, market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Governments from some of the world's biggest economies were looking into releasing oil from their strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) following a request from the United States, first reported by Reuters, for a coordinated move to cool prices. 

Speculation about a U.S. stock release has already pushed oil prices down by about $4 a barrel in recent weeks and additional supplies of up to 100 million barrels are already priced in, Goldman Sachs oil analysts said in a note.

As a result, it said any release "would only provide a short-term fix to a structural deficit".

OPEC+ has stuck to its policy of gradual oil output increases even as prices surged, saying it expects supply to outpace demand in the first months of 2022.

Source: Reuters

related

Report: Global petrostates can forget trillion-dollar oil and gas tax revenues as energy transition bites

Date: 2021-06-06 10:28:25
Report: Global petrostates can forget trillion-dollar oil and gas tax revenues as energy transition bites

Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Date: 2021-02-23 09:10:30
Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Iran announces the discovery of a field with reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil near the Iraqi border

Date: 2019-11-10 12:40:50
Iran announces the discovery of a field with reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil near the Iraqi border

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Date: 2021-06-19 06:49:46
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week

OPEC to try maintaining oil prices at $70 in 2022, Iraq announces

Date: 2021-09-19 19:05:54
OPEC to try maintaining oil prices at $70 in 2022, Iraq announces

Oil climbs after OPEC+ maintains oil output cuts, U.S. stock draw

Date: 2021-02-04 06:17:06
Oil climbs after OPEC+ maintains oil output cuts, U.S. stock draw

Oil climbs on low U.S. output, disruptions in Libyan ports

Date: 2021-09-08 14:32:27
Oil climbs on low U.S. output, disruptions in Libyan ports

Oil prices drop as India's COVID-19 surge crimps demand outlook

Date: 2021-04-21 07:01:39
Oil prices drop as India's COVID-19 surge crimps demand outlook