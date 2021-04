Shafaq News/ Oil rose about 3% after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to increase oil production gradually over the next three months.

Reuters reported that U.S. Brent crude exceeded $ 64 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate is above $ 60.

Earlier, OPEC+ has reached a preliminary deal to gradually ease production cuts from May, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday.

The group was still debating exact figures, sources said.

Two sources had said earlier that OPEC+ was considering increasing output by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 bpd in June and 400,000 bpd in July.