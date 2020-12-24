Oil rises on Brexit deal hopes

Shafaq News/ Oil extended gains on Thursday as a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles of crude and gasoline lifted demand hopes, while investors also cheered a potential Brexit trade deal.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.69%, to $48.45 a barrel by 0524 GMT, while Brent crude futures climbed 38 cents, or 0.74%, to $51.61.

Both contracts gained more than 2% on Wednesday.

“Oil markets are quiet as all investors are in a holiday mode,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

“Lower U.S. inventories of crude and fuels as well as signs of a potential Brexit deal which led to weaker U.S. dollar were good news, but lingering worries over a new variant of the novel coronavirus capped gains,” he said.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 562,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 18 to 499.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks fell by a surprise 1.1 million barrels to 237.8 million barrels, the EIA said, while distillate stockpiles fell by a more-than-expected 2.3 million barrels to 148.9 million barrels.