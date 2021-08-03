Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil prices slip, rebound runs out of steam on demand worries

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-03T06:53:56+0000
Oil prices slip, rebound runs out of steam on demand worries

Shafaq News/ Crude oil prices reversed course after an early bounce on Tuesday, as concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key markets weighed on sentiment.

Brent crude oil futures shed 14 cents, or 0.19%, to $72.75 a barrel, as of 0534 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 0.17%, at $71.14 a barrel.

Both markets dropped more than 3% on Monday.

ANZ analysts in a note highlighted resurgent economic risks to major oil consumer China from the coronavirus pandemic. "Cases of the highly contagious Delta variant have emerged in 14 of 32 provinces. This could see further mobility restrictions introduced," ANZ analysts wrote.

They also flagged slowing manufacturing activity as a key concern, to both China and the United States.

"China's economic activity continued to ease in July, with the official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index falling to 50.4 from 50.9 in June," ANZ said.

"Manufacturing activity also slowed in the U.S., with the ISM index falling to 59.5" - the lowest reading since January - from 60.6 in June. 

Meanwhile, Iran will respond promptly to any threat against its security, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. L1N2P90M5

Elsewhere, U.S. crude and product inventories likely declined last week with both distillates and gasoline stockpiles predicted to have fallen for a third straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Source: Reuters, only Oil Prices updated by Shafaq News Agency

related

Oil demand declines as U.S. Stockpiles rises

Date: 2020-12-09 06:09:17
Oil demand declines as U.S. Stockpiles rises

India's June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months

Date: 2021-07-17 09:13:50
India's June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months

Iraq shall retain high oil exports, Oil Minister says

Date: 2021-02-25 10:50:59
Iraq shall retain high oil exports, Oil Minister says

Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

Date: 2021-06-09 06:23:20
Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

Oil Rallies as Trump Returns To The White House

Date: 2020-10-06 15:47:01
Oil Rallies as Trump Returns To The White House

IEA cuts estimates of 2021 oil demand

Date: 2021-01-19 11:27:31
IEA cuts estimates of 2021 oil demand

Oil falls on growing fears of coronavirus second wave

Date: 2020-06-15 15:38:31
Oil falls on growing fears of coronavirus second wave

Iraq expects a "significant" reduction in "OPEC" oil production

Date: 2020-04-05 10:57:40
Iraq expects a "significant" reduction in "OPEC" oil production