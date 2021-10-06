Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-06T11:35:23+0000
Oil prices of OPEC Members

News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price climbed 1.46$Wednesday,still registering one of the highest prices among OPEC members.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members

Last

Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq

Basra Light

81.09

Iraq

Basra Heavy

75.06

KSA

Arab Extra Light

79. 97

Iran

Iran Heavy

78. 39

UAE

Murban

80.41

Algeria

Saharan

83.01

Nigeria

Bonny light

82.08

Angola

Girasol

82.81

It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.

related

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-09-23 08:53:16
Oil prices of OPEC Members

OPEC Reference basket hits $ 65.36

Date: 2021-04-21 10:22:24
OPEC Reference basket hits $ 65.36

Four countries, including Iraq, are in favor of extending oil production cuts

Date: 2020-11-03 20:38:31
Four countries, including Iraq, are in favor of extending oil production cuts

high inflation, uneven global vaccine availability and COVID-19 outbreaks affect oil demand, OPEC chief

Date: 2021-06-08 09:23:07
high inflation, uneven global vaccine availability and COVID-19 outbreaks affect oil demand, OPEC chief

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Date: 2021-02-06 08:23:30
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Date: 2021-05-03 08:43:29
India ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

OPEC Reference basket hits 74.01$

Date: 2021-06-24 11:28:07
OPEC Reference basket hits 74.01$

Iraq ranks second among OPEC top producers in February, OPEC says

Date: 2021-03-13 07:34:25
Iraq ranks second among OPEC top producers in February, OPEC says