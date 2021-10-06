Oil prices of OPEC Members

News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price climbed 1.46$Wednesday,still registering one of the highest prices among OPEC members.
As for OPEC prices,
|
OPEC Members
|
Last
|
Oil price/barrel ($)
|
Iraq
|
Basra Light
|
81.09
|
Iraq
|
Basra Heavy
|
75.06
|
KSA
|
Arab Extra Light
|
79. 97
|
Iran
|
Iran Heavy
|
78. 39
|
UAE
|
Murban
|
80.41
|
Algeria
|
Saharan
|
83.01
|
Nigeria
|
Bonny light
|
82.08
|
Angola
|
Girasol
|
82.81
It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.