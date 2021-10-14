Oil prices of OPEC Members

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-14T09:00:22+0000

News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price climbed three cents Thursday, while the price of Basra heavy crude oil dropped by 0.31$. As for OPEC prices, OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($) Iraq Basra Light 81.96 Iraq Basra Heavy 76.71 KSA Arab Extra Light 81.87 UAE Murban 82.37 Algeria Saharan 82.96 Nigeria Bonny light 82.45 Angola Girasol 82.84

