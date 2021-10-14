Report
Oil prices of OPEC Members
Date: 2021-10-14T09:00:22+0000
News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price climbed three cents Thursday, while the price of Basra heavy crude oil dropped by 0.31$.
As for OPEC prices,
OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($)
Iraq Basra Light 81.96
Iraq Basra Heavy 76.71
KSA Arab Extra Light 81.87
UAE Murban 82.37
Algeria Saharan 82.96
Nigeria Bonny light 82.45
Angola Girasol 82.84
