Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-14T09:00:22+0000
Oil prices of OPEC Members 

News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price climbed three cents Thursday, while the price of Basra heavy crude oil dropped by 0.31$.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members           Last           Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq Basra                  Light             81.96

Iraq                      Basra Heavy       76.71

KSA                  Arab Extra Light        81.87

UAE                      Murban              82.37

Algeria                    Saharan            82.96

Nigeria               Bonny light              82.45

Angola                 Girasol                  82.84

  

