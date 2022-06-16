Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil prices move higher on tight supplies, firm demand outlook

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-16T05:42:56+0000
Oil prices move higher on tight supplies, firm demand outlook

Shafaq News / Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a U.S. rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 77 cents, or 0.7%, to $119.28 a barrel by 0400 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $116.33 a barrel, up $1.02, or 0.9%.

Prices slipped more than 2% overnight after the Federal Reserve raised interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest hike since 1994.

Investors remained focused on tight supplies and robust demand as Western sanctions restricted access to Russian oil.

(Reuters)

related

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high

Date: 2021-10-11 05:58:35
Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease

Date: 2021-05-29 07:27:44
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease

Oil dips after surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks; focus on Biden, stimulus

Date: 2021-01-21 06:21:36
Oil dips after surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks; focus on Biden, stimulus

Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution

Date: 2021-12-22 06:04:51
Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution

Oil pulls back but gains for a 6th week

Date: 2020-12-12 06:37:17
Oil pulls back but gains for a 6th week

Oil prices rise over 3% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

Date: 2021-03-26 15:31:19
Oil prices rise over 3% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

Iran announces the discovery of a field with reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil near the Iraqi border

Date: 2019-11-10 12:40:50
Iran announces the discovery of a field with reserves of 53 billion barrels of oil near the Iraqi border

Oil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon

Date: 2021-06-15 05:49:58
Oil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon