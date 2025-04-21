Oil pipeline development: Iraq ranks second globally

Shafaq News/Iraq has emerged as the world’s second-most active country in developing oil pipelines, trailing only China, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

By the end of 2024, Iraq had developed 4,010 kilometers of oil pipelines, including 1,155 kilometers under construction and 2,855 kilometers in the proposal stage.

The country is advancing mine clearance along pipeline routes as it prepares to launch a third offshore pipeline, designed by Iraq’s Oil Ministry with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day to boost crude exports from Al-Faw storage facilities to the Al-Faw Port.

Iraq currently operates 15 crude oil pipelines spanning 2,090 miles, along with 10 refined product pipelines totaling 1,530 miles.