Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-21T05:14:38+0000
Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit

Shafaq News / Oil prices plunged on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally.

Brent crude futures dropped $2.46, or 2.8%, to $85.92 a barrel by 0136 GMT. The contract earlier fell by as much as 3%, the most since Dec. 20. The global benchmark touched $89.50 a barrel on Thursday, its highest since October 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $2.61, or 3.1%, to $82.94 a barrel. The contract earlier fell as much as 3.2%, also the most since Dec. 20, after rising to its highest since October 2014 on Wednesday.

The recent rally in crude prices appeared to run out of steam on Thursday when Brent and WTI ended the trading session with slim losses. Both benchmarks have gained more than 10% so far this year amid concerns over tight supply.

Gasoline inventories in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, rose by 5.9 million barrels, to their highest since February 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Crude stockpiles rose by 515,000 barrels last week, against industry expectations.

The EIA also reported a slight decline in refinery runs, indicating lower demand for crude.

Source: Reuters

related

U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Date: 2021-09-04 07:14:27
U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Oil prices rise

Date: 2019-12-02 12:14:15
Oil prices rise

Oil maintains upward momentum but virus concerns cap gains

Date: 2021-04-14 06:08:05
Oil maintains upward momentum but virus concerns cap gains

Iraq's oil exports to India in September decreased by 18%

Date: 2020-10-22 07:00:52
Iraq's oil exports to India in September decreased by 18%

Oil rallies on reduced fears of Omicron-induced demand slump

Date: 2021-12-24 05:50:28
Oil rallies on reduced fears of Omicron-induced demand slump

Rising oil prices do not cover the deficit of the state, MP says

Date: 2021-06-03 12:27:49
Rising oil prices do not cover the deficit of the state, MP says

Oil gains as U.S. production slowly returns after freeze

Date: 2021-02-22 05:52:39
Oil gains as U.S. production slowly returns after freeze

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high

Date: 2021-10-11 05:58:35
Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high