Oil exports from Kurdistan Region to Turkiye resume gradually

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Initial pumping rates for oil exported from the Kurdistan Region to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port range between 10,000 and 50,000 barrels per day as part of a gradual restart of the export system, an oil expert told Shafaq News on Friday.

According to Ali Khalil, the trial phase aims to ensure the safety and stability of the oil network before export volumes rise to full capacity. Export levels are expected to stabilize at around 100,000 barrels per day in the coming hours.

“Any future increase in exports will depend on the readiness of pipelines and pumping stations, as well as continued coordination between the federal government and the Region to maintain uninterrupted flows.”

Pipelines carry the oil through the Kirkuk–Kurdistan Region–Ceyhan route, one of the main corridors used to transport crude to global markets, he said, pointing out that the line serves as a key export artery for northern Iraq’s oil fields, linking production sites in Kurdistan with loading terminals on the Mediterranean coast.

“Even brief interruptions can directly affect Iraq’s oil revenues and increase financial pressure on the federal budget due to the country’s heavy reliance on oil income,” he noted.

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