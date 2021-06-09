Officially: Iraq to double its fuel supplies to Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has officially informed its Lebanese counterpart decision its intention to double the fuel export supplies to Beirut, according to the latter's account on Twitter.

Earlier today, Wednesday, the Lebanese Prime Ministry tweeted, "The caretaker Prime Minister, Dr. Hassan Diab, was informed about the Iraqi Council of Ministers' decision to double the amount it approved to Lebanon from 500,000 tons to one million tons annually."

"PM Diab called yesterday's evening the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and thanking his efforts and the Iraqi government and people for their support to Lebanon in this grave stage."

Elsewhere, the Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, sent a thanks cable to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, after the latter's cabinet approved doubling the fuel supply to Beirut.

"With great thanks and gratitude, we were informed about your, and your government, approval to supply Lebanon with one million tons of crude oil at a rate sufficient to meet half of Lebanon's need of this substance annually," Berri said.

"On behalf of the parliament and the Lebanese people, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Iraq's president, government, council, and people, wishing you success and exalt, and for Iraq more progress, stability, and prosperity."

In its session today, Iraq's cabinet approved a deal to supply Lebanon with extra 500,000 tonnes of fuel a year. Pursuant to this decision, Baghdad will be supplying Beirut with a total of one million tons of fuel a year, which covers nearly half the Mediterranean country's needs.