Israel says it killed three Hezbollah members in Saida's Lebanon

Shafaq News – Saida

Israel said that Monday’s airstrike in southern Lebanon killed three members of Hezbollah near the coastal city of Saida.

An Israeli army spokesperson accused these individuals of “planning attacks against Israeli forces and attempting to rebuild military infrastructure in the Saida area,” alleging that the three killed included one operative who “was serving simultaneously in an intelligence unit of the Lebanese Armed Forces,” and another who was active in Hezbollah’s air defense unit in the Saida sector.

Israel identified those killed as Ali Abdallah, Mostafa Ballout, and Hassan Hamdan.

Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities had not issued an immediate response to the claims at the time of publication.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع يواصل عمليات الاستهداف الدقيقة في جنوب لبنان: القضاء على ثلاثة عناصر إرهابية ومن بينهم عنصر إرهابي خدم بالتوازي في وحدة الاستخبارات في الجيش اللبناني وعنصر آخر كان يهم بوحدة دفاع جوي في منطقة صيدا🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع أمس وقضى على ثلاثة عناصر إرهابية من حزب الله… pic.twitter.com/Eke2FsfrmL — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 23, 2025

Israel has repeatedly alleged coordination between Hezbollah and state institutions in Lebanon, accusations rejected by Lebanese officials. Earlier this month, Israeli media, quoting officials, revealed that Israel had conveyed a message to Lebanon through US mediators, warning against alleged coordination and new intelligence between Hezbollah and the Lebanese army.

The strike comes despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached in November 2024, under which both sides committed to halting hostilities. As part of the ceasefire arrangements, Lebanese authorities have pledged to work toward disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani River. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said earlier this week that Lebanon was nearing completion of the disarmament process in the South-Litani River area ahead of a year-end deadline.

Since the ceasefire, Israeli strikes have continued across southern and eastern Lebanon, and in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahye.) Israel also maintains troops at five positions south of the Litani River, areas from which Lebanon has called for a full withdrawal.

UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli ceasefire violations, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry says about 345 have been killed and more than 970 injured in Israeli attacks since the agreement took effect.