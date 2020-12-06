OPEC meeting in Baghdad postponed due to COVID-19 vaccine updates

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Sunday that the meeting and the celebration marking the establishment of OPEC and OPEC + would be postponed until next February, after positive developments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The ministry decided to postpone the meeting and the celebration marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of OPEC in Baghdad to next February”, the ministry’s spokesman, Asim Jihad said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, explaining that the ceremony was postponed to provide a safe and healthy environment for the ministers.”

He pointed out, "Iraq is keen to hold this celebration because of its historical, political and economic symbolism, and after decades of absence for Iraq to host such ceremonies, which is a message to the world about Iraq's influential role.”

At the beginning of the celebration, there will be a meeting of oil ministers OPEC and OPEC+, on the sidelines of which there will be cultural and artistic activities, as well as an exhibition of oil-themed cartoon drawings, as by Jihad.

On September 10, the Ministry of Oil announced that it had proposed holding a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of OPEC, in Baghdad, on December 4th, after it was scheduled to be held on September 14, 2020, before also postponing it due to the spread of COVID-19.