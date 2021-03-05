OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April

Shafaq News/ OPEC+ has agreed to keep oil output levels broadly unchanged in April, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal, the sources added.

Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said OPEC + decided to keep oil production nearly stable in April 2021, “Under Thursday’s deal, Russia was allowed to raise output by 130,000 bpd in April and Kazakhstan by another 20,000 bpd to meet domestic needs.”

The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.

OPEC+ had cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. As of March, it is still withholding about 7 million bpd, or 7% of world demand. The voluntary Saudi cut brings the total to about 8 million bpd.

“Everybody (else) is going to maintain the freeze,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference to outline the deal.

He said Saudi Arabia would decide in the next few months when to gradually phase out its 1 million bpd voluntary cut “at our time, at our convenience”.

“We are not in a hurry to bring it forward,” he said.

The Saudi minister and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, had earlier told OPEC+ ministers the recovery in demand was fragile.

Novak said after the meeting that OPEC+ had to tread cautiously to avoid overheating the market