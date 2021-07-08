Report

OPEC Reference basket shrugs more than two dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-08T10:46:56+0000
Shafaq News/ OPEC's, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket oil price declined to 73.58$/bbl driven by other crudes. 

OPEC said in a statement that the price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes reached 73.58$ a barrel compared with 75.94$ yesterday.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

