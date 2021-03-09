Report

OPEC Reference basket hits $68/bbl

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-09T10:54:08+0000
OPEC Reference basket hits $68/bbl

Shafaq News/ OPEC's, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket oil price rose to $68/bbl driven by other crudes.

OPEC said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes rose by $1.3$ to $68.17 a barrel compared with $67.03 on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations."

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

