OPEC Reference basket hits $ 65.36

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-21T10:22:24+0000
OPEC Reference basket hits $ 65.36

Shafaq News/ OPEC's, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket oil price rose to $ 65.36/bbl driven by other crudes.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, OPEC said, "The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes rose by 0.26$ to 65.36$/a barrel compared with $65.10 on Tuesday."

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

